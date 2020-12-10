POCATELLO — A local man was arrested Wednesday after police say he molested a 9-year-old girl several times over the last few months, according to court records the Idaho State Journal obtained on Thursday.
Dean Stewart Anderson, 37, of Pocatello, was arraigned Thursday in Bannock County Magistrate Court on two felony counts of lewd conduct with a minor child under age 16, court records say.
The charges against Anderson stem from a Pocatello police investigation that began to unfold on Dec. 4 and was launched in connection to a Child Protective Services incident, according to police reports the Journal obtained Thursday.
The 9-year-old girl had disclosed to a classmate that Anderson had inappropriately touched her, which led to the classmate telling their parents, who then called the principal of the school, police said. The principal then informed Child Protective Services and the police.
Police initially interviewed the 9-year-old girl to obtain minimal facts about the incident, learning that Anderson had touched her inappropriately and also forced her to touch herself as he watched beginning a few months ago, police said.
On Tuesday, police conducted a forensic interview with the girl at a local child advocacy center, during which the girl disclosed at least two instances in which Anderson forced the girl to perform oral sex on him, police said. The girl also said Anderson touched her inappropriately during this abuse, police said.
According to the criminal complaint, the document officially charging Anderson with the two sex crimes, Anderson allegedly molested the 9-year-old girl on Oct. 1 and again between Nov. 1 and Nov. 26.
Additionally, the girl told police that Anderson had previously shown her nude pictures of his daughter as well as pornographic videos, police said. The girl also said Anderson told her that he bought a sex toy for his daughter and that he offered to buy her one as well, police said.
The 9-year-old girl’s mother told police on Wednesday that Anderson had been attempting to contact her several times that day. Police then called Anderson around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to set up an interview.
Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Anderson arrived at the Pocatello Police Department where police interviewed him about the criminal allegations against him. Anderson denied ever touching the girl inappropriately, and police noted that he was cooperative and cordial throughout their interaction with him, police said.
During the interview, police obtained a search warrant for Anderson’s truck and cellphone, police said. A total of 12 items of evidentiary value were located inside the truck, said police, though they did not provide specific details about the evidence in their reports.
Anderson told police that he wanted to speak with an attorney before completing a polygraph examination and the interview was terminated, police said.
Anderson was subsequently charged with the two felony counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Anderson appeared in front of Sixth 6th District Judge Paul Laggis for his arraignment hearing Monday, during which a bond for Anderson was set, though court records did not indicate for how much.
Anderson is due back in court on Dec. 21 for a hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence to send his case to trial.
The maximum penalty for a felony charge of lewd conduct with a child under 16 is up to life in prison and up to $50,000 in fines.