POCATELLO — A 40-year-old Pocatello man is facing a felony stalking charge.
Travis D. Gentry has been charged with first-degree stalking for an incident that allegedly occurred on Friday, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take his case to trial has been set for Aug. 23.
If convicted, Gentry faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Pocatello police say they arrested Gentry on the 700 block of Jefferson Avenue on Friday after the victim, an adult female, reported that Gentry had violated a no-contact order.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Gentry was still in custody at the Bannock County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.