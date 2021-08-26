A 52-year-old Pocatello man is facing a felony charge for allegedly driving under the influence.
Bannock County sheriff’s officials arrested Scott B. Corn following a traffic stop in the area of East Linden Avenue and Burley Drive in Chubbuck on Tuesday. They say he was driving under the influence of alcohol at that time.
Corn has since been charged with driving under the influence after being found guilty of two or more violations in 10 years, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take his case to trial has been set for Sept. 1.
If convicted, Corn faces up to 10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Corn was still being held at the Bannock County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.