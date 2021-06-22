CHUBBUCK — A 27-year-old Pocatello man has been charged with battery on an officer.
Justin Espinoza was charged with the felony crime for an incident that allegedly occurred on June 18. A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take his case to trial has been set for June 29, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records.
If convicted of the crime, he faces up to five years in prison.
Chubbuck police say the incident began when they responded to a report of a man causing a disturbance at a closed business on the 300 block of Knudsen Boulevard.
Espinoza allegedly kicked an officer during the incident.
Police believe Espinoza had also been operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and say he resisted arrest. He’s facing misdemeanor charges for those alleged crimes.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Espinoza was still being held at the Bannock County Jail.