POCATELLO — A 20-year-old Pocatello man has been charged with attempted strangulation in Bannock County.
Phoenix M. Campbell allegedly tried to strangle a female during an argument at a local residence on Jan. 16, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. The victim sustained injuries in the incident and was evaluated by emergency medical responders at the scene.
Campbell faces up to 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine if he’s convicted of the felony crime. A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take his case to trial has been set for Feb. 1.