POCATELLO — A 52-year-old Pocatello man is facing multiple charges in Bannock County.
Marlin E. Nichols has been charged with attempted battery on a law enforcement officer, a felony, and resisting or obstructing officers, a misdemeanor, for incidents that allegedly occurred on May 19, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records.
Pocatello police say Nichols approached officers who were responding to a disturbance on the 600 block of West Custer. They say he refused to comply with their orders to back away, resisted arrest and tried to assault an officer by putting his left arm around the officer’s neck.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Nichols was still being held at the Bannock County Jail as of 2 p.m. on Thursday.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 26 in the felony case, and a pretrial conference is set to take place the next day in the misdemeanor case.
If convicted of the crimes, Nichols faces up to five years in prison and a $50,000 fine for the attempted battery charge and up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine for the obstruction charge.