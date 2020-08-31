A 29-year-old Pocatello man was arrested following a fight at the Motel 6 on the 200 block of West Burnside Avenue in Chubbuck on Saturday night.
Chubbuck police say Richard Deluna got into a fight with two adult males from Arkansas during a barbecue by the pool. Both males, whose names were not released, sustained injuries in the incident and were transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
Additional information about their injuries was not available on Monday.
Police arrested Deluna on two counts of felony aggravated battery following the incident. They believe alcohol was a factor.