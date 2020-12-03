POCATELLO — A local man was arrested Wednesday and charged with lewd conduct and rape of a minor child, police said.
Trenton Jared Powell, 41, of Pocatello has been charged with four counts of rape of a minor where the victim is 16 or 17 and lewd conduct with a minor, all felonies, according to court records.
Preliminary court records indicate the alleged rape occurred between 2012 and 2014 and the lewd conduct charge is related to an incident dating back to 2007, court records say.
Not much else is known about the allegations against Powell as the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office filed a motion to seal the case file via judicial order, which 6th District Judge Todd Garbett approved on Nov. 16, according to court records the Idaho State Journal obtained on Thursday.
Additionally, the Idaho State Journal has petitioned the courts to unseal Powell’s case and is waiting for judge Garbett to handle the request. The Journal was not provided with a timeline as to when this request will be resolved.
Powell remains incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello. His bond has been set at $300,000.
The Idaho State Journal will update this story once Powell’s case is unsealed, so stick with idahostatejournal.com.