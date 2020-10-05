POCATELLO — A 26-year-old Pocatello man was arrested Friday for unlawfully possessing a firearm following an argument over an item being sold on Facebook Marketplace that ended with a shot being fired from a 9mm pistol, police said.
Patrick Bulin Wall has been charged with two felonies following the incident — illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine — according to court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.
The incident began to unfold around 8:28 p.m. Friday when Pocatello police received the report of a shots fired incident on the 100 block of Taft Avenue.
The alleged victim in the case, Marcial Mejia, owner of the La Casita Mexican mobile food trailer, told the Journal on Monday that a few weeks prior to the incident, he had planned to purchase a new gas generator for his mobile food truck from Wall via Facebook Marketplace.
Initially, Mejia wanted to see if the generator would be strong enough to replace his existing generator, so he agreed to pay Wall $400 for the generator. Mejia said he gave Wall $200 up front to test the generator out for a few weeks. Mejia decided that he no longer wanted to purchase the generator and told Wall that he could come pick the generator up so long as he returned the $200.
Wall told Mejia that he would come and pick up the generator and later return to pay him the $200, an offer Mejia declined considering he did not know Wall and could not trust that he would return with his money. An argument ensued that lasted several minutes and ended with Wall telling Mejia, “Oh, this is how you want to play it,” before returning to his pickup truck.
Mejia, unaware of what Wall may have meant with the statement, went back inside his home. While his teenage daughter and her friend were playing in the front yard, Mejia heard a gunshot and exited his home to see Wall leaving the area of his home at a high rate of speed while driving a black Ford pickup truck.
Police on the scene located a spent 9mm shell casing in the middle of Taft Avenue and contacted Wall’s probation officer, who provided Wall’s home address and instructed the officers to search Wall and his immediate area upon contact, police said.
Police responded to Wall’s home and were initially unable to locate him; however, just as officers were preparing to leave the scene, Wall arrived at the home driving the same pickup truck Mejia described, according to police.
Police searched Wall’s truck and located a 9mm Kel-Tec handgun with one round in the magazine and no rounds in the chamber underneath the center console, police said. Additionally, police found a yellow pouch in the truck that contained multiple hypodermic needles and a small bindle of what later tested positive for methamphetamine.
Wall was convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance in 2007 and was legally prohibited from possessing the 9mm handgun, police said. Wall was subsequently arrested and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello where he currently remains incarcerated with a $40,000 bond set by 6th District Judge David Hooste on Monday.
Wall was not charged with any crime related to discharging a firearm because no witness observed him actually firing the weapon, but police did confirm Mejia's version of what transpired, police said.
Wall is due back in court on Oct. 19 for a preliminary hearing, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to send his case to trial.
If convicted of the two felony charges against him, Wall faces up 12 years in prison and up to $20,000 in fines.