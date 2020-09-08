POCATELLO — Authorities arrested a 42-year-old Pocatello man for attempted strangulation on Monday.
The alleged incident occurred in the 500 block of East Halliday Street around 2:30 a.m.
Pocatello police say Michael J. Gilbert physically forced a female out of his residence and grabbed her by the throat during a dispute.
The female sustained a red mark on her throat and her voice was noticeable hoarse, police said.
Gilbert has since been officially charged with felony attempted strangulation, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. A hearing that will determine if there’s enough evidence to take his case to trial has been set for Sept. 21.