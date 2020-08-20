IDAHO FALLS — Authorities arrested a 26-year-old Pocatello man after he allegedly stabbed two people early Thursday morning.
Idaho Falls police say they took Anthony Archuleta into custody on two felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
The incident occurred at a residence on the 100 block of Kortnee Drive in Idaho Falls around 12:30 a.m.
Police responded to the scene after a male victim fled his residence and asked a neighbor to call 911. A female victim also exited the home just as officers arrived.
“Both the male and female victims had sustained injuries consistent with having been attacked with a knife,” a news release states. “An Idaho Falls Police Officer immediately began rendering aide to the victims while EMS personnel from Idaho Falls Fire were en route.”
The victims told police that they had been asleep at the residence but were awoken by “Anthony,” the female victim’s ex-boyfriend, who had come into their room.
“They stated that Anthony then attacked the male victim. The female victim attempted to intervene and was also stabbed. The male victim was able to flee from the residence to get help,” the news release states.
The victims told police that there was another adult and three children in the residence, and they believed Archuleta was still inside as well. The responding officers subsequently began trying to get the children and adult out safely, and they sent out an AlertSense notification to advise neighboring residents about the situation in case the suspect had left the home.
“After safely removing the last child from the home through a window, Idaho Falls Police Officers called into the residence announcing that police were on scene,” the news release states. “Anthony answered from inside the house and Officers were able to safely and peacefully direct him to exit the house where he was taken into custody.”
Police say Archuleta’s hands, arms and clothing had blood on them, and they were able to locate the knife he allegedly used in the incident.
Although the suspect initially refused to tell officers who he was, police say they were able to locate a vehicle registered to him outside the residence and found a photo matching his description that helped confirm his identity.