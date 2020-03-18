A 39-year-old Pocatello man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly spat on an officer on Monday.
Dawn D. Nephi has been charged with assault or battery upon certain personnel, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take his case to trial has been set for March 31.
Pocatello police say the incident occurred while they were performing a welfare check on Nephi, who reportedly passed out near a business on the 1100 block of South Fifth Avenue. He was believed to be under the influence at that time.
Police say Nephi spat on an officer who made contact with him during the incident.