POCATELLO — Authorities arrested a 28-year-old Pocatello man after he allegedly stole a vehicle and struck a police car.
The incident started on Wednesday afternoon when officers began looking for Matthew Chaffin, who was wanted on warrants, in the area of South Seventh Avenue and East Bonneville Street, Pocatello police said.
“At that time, it’s believed the wanted person stole a vehicle from a nearby residence and struck a police car while fleeing the area,” police said in an email response to the Journal. “The police car sustained minor damage and the officer was not injured.”
Police say the stolen vehicle was recovered in Chubbuck on Wednesday.
Chaffin was also located at a relative’s house in Chubbuck, police said, adding that he was arrested on the warrants and for grand theft.