IDAHO FALLS — A Pocatello man is in jail after he reportedly beat and choked a woman, and threatened to murder her and her 7-year-old son.
The probable cause affidavit describes in disturbing detail how the victim told police Kristopher Darrel Lloyd Griffey, 35, had beaten and choked her, then told her and her son that if they told the police, he would kill them or get a friend to kill them if he was in jail. He later described in gruesome detail his plans to torture her before murdering her.
The abuse was first reported to police Monday by the child's father after his son said Griffey had been hurting his mother. He said he learned the victim had a broken nose and told police that Griffey had previously claimed the victim had broken her nose after falling while skateboarding.
Police were unable to reach either the victim or Griffey. The hospital reported she had been discharged.
On Tuesday, police received a call from a store on 17th Street after the victim, who was with Griffey, passed a note to an employee saying she was in danger, and giving the employee her address.
When police arrived at the victim's residence, the victim was visibly afraid and initially refused to speak. The affidavit states the officer saw the victim had two black eyes, and that her face was covered in bruises, and she had several bruises on her arms. Her nose was visibly swollen.
"(The victim) was shaking and appeared to be very scared during my interview," the officer wrote in the affidavit.
Griffey was visibly upset when interviewed by police, according to the affidavit. He claimed the victim was injured during a fight at the bar, and repeatedly said her injuries were "none of his business."
The officers asked the victim if she would rather speak at a different location. Griffey yelled at her to stay with him, but she agreed to leave with the officers.
Police took the victim to a relative's house, where she seemed more comfortable opening up.
The victim said Griffey had been increasingly aggressive since Aug. 7. She said he hit her after she said she had recently spoken to an ex-boyfriend. He then reportedly grabbed her by her hair and punched her multiple times in the face.
The victim described multiple similar incidents that occurred over the weekend. In two of the incidents, Griffey reportedly put his arm around the victim's neck and choked her until she couldn't breathe.
On Aug. 8, he reportedly beat the victim in front of her 7-year-old son, telling the child "to say goodbye to mommy because it would be the last time he sees her."
The child reportedly started crying and yelling at Griffey to stop. Griffey responded by yelling at the child and threatening to kill him.
"Kristopher told her he would kill her entire bloodline if she told the cops," the officer wrote in the affidavit. "Kristopher told her he made a lot of friends in prison and they would make sure they all died."
The morning before they went to the dollar tree, Griffey reportedly told the victim he was going to take her to a windmill and torture her, describing his plan in graphic detail.
The victim said she had been hospitalized three times in the past two weeks due to injuries caused by Griffey. She gave police permission to access her medical records.
Police questioned Griffey a second time, and he again said the victim's injuries were not his business. The officers observed bruising and swelling around his knuckles. He refused to speak further with police.
Griffey was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison each, and one count of domestic felony battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim, and his bond was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 26 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.