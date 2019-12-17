CHUBBUCK — A 30-year-old Pocatello man is accused of driving under the influence for the fourth time.
Jonathan Summit has been charged with a felony DUI for the crime that allegedly occurred on Saturday, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take the case to trial has been set for Dec. 26.
Chubbuck police stopped Summit on the 100 block of West Burnside around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. They say he was driving under the influence of alcohol at that time.
Summit has been convicted of three previous DUIs, police said, adding that he was subsequently charged with a felony for Saturday’s alleged crime.