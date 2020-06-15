POCATELLO — Dr. William Brydon was Southeast Idaho’s sole pediatrician from 1962 through 1965.
Brydon filled yet another void in local medicine in 1985, when he started the area’s first allergy clinic, and he played a central role in establishing a cooperative agreement that remains in place to provide public medical education for Idaho students.
Brydon — who is remembered for his significant contributions to local medicine, Idaho State University and several community causes — died on Sunday at 90 years old.
“I think we would be surprised if we knew how many once children, now adults in this town Bill helped in many ways,” said Dr. Ben Call, a Portneuf Medical Center cardiologist who trained under Brydon. “He was busy, he was highly engaged, he cared about patients and he cared about the community.”
Brydon was also devoted to improving the local quality of life, as he and his wife, Doris, contributed generously throughout the years to causes such as Zoo Idaho, the Idaho Museum of Natural History and Idaho State University.
“He cared very passionately about many things,” Call said. “If it was important to him, he was very actively engaged in it, and lots of things were very important to him.”
Brydon graduated from Idaho State College — now ISU — in 1952, having studied pre-medicine. He went on to earn his medical degree from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. He returned to Pocatello in 1962 to practice with another pediatrician. That doctor, however, left shortly after Brydon arrived, and another doctor who had committed to come to Pocatello never showed up.
For a couple of years, Brydon was the region’s sole pediatrician, until he convinced a friend, Dr. Don Roberts, to move to Pocatello from Washington. Before Roberts arrived, however, Roberts’ colleague Roger Boe agreed to move to Pocatello from Washington.
“I just felt like this was a good place where I was really needed,” Boe recalled.
The three pediatricians founded Pocatello Children’s Clinic together. They also relied on their ties to University of Washington to help establish the WWAMI Regional Medical Education Program, which is a collaboration involving the University of Washington and the states of Washington, Alaska, Montana and Idaho. Wyoming joined in 1996. Call was among the doctors educated through WWAMI.
Boe remembers Brydon for the intensity of his passions, his fabulous memory and his incredible commitment to his patients.
“He set a high standard that we had to live up to,” Boe said. “He was beloved by patients in the community.”
Doris said local patients suffering from allergies had to travel to Idaho Falls or Salt Lake City for treatment before her husband opened Pocatello Allergy & Asthma Clinic in 1985. The clinic is now run by Dr. David Parry.
When it came to local philanthropic causes, Doris and he husband worked as a team. They placed a special emphasis on the arts. Doris said one of the first things her husband did upon returning to Pocatello was to become involved in the Idaho State Civic Symphony, where he served as the board’s president for 12 years. Brydon was also a member of the Camerata Singers until about a year ago.
He and his wife were among the major donors of the Stephens Performing Arts Center. The facility’s mezzanine bears their name.
The couple also supported the Idaho Museum of Natural History. Doris said her husband once helped recover some Pleistocene mammal bones from American Falls Reservoir that were in danger of being flooded, and they remain a part of the museum’s collection.
Doris, who was a zoology major, said she and her husband were ardent supporters of the local zoo and advocated for its current emphasis on native animals and educating children about Idaho’s wildlife.
Furthermore, Brydon was a longtime Rotarian who served as president of Pocatello Rotary Club in 1995.