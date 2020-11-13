Tom Nestor supports new jobs and additional dining options in the community, but he advises locals against rolling out the red carpet for a popular chain restaurant poised to open on the Idaho State University campus.
Chick-fil-A, headquartered in College Park, Georgia, has triggered controversy nationally with members of the LGBTQ community based on donations from its charitable foundation to organizations that purportedly oppose LGBTQ rights.
ISU has announced Chick-fil-A will open a restaurant at its Pocatello campus in the fall of 2021. ISU President Kevin Satterlee said the university chose to welcome a Chick-fil-A and a new campus Starbucks based on surveys, studies and listening sessions with the student body.
Nestor, a 65-year-old gay local coffee shop owner who serves as president of All Under One Roof: LGBT Advocates of Southeastern Idaho, said his members have concerns about the pending arrival of the quick-service eatery.
"I'm in favor of jobs and progress, but bigotry I'm against," Nestor said.
Nestor shared his group's concerns with Satterlee via phone on Friday afternoon. He lauds Satterlee's decision to accept students' feedback about their preferred dining options and he credits Satterlee for being open minded about his concerns.
Nonetheless, Nestor believes Chick-fil-A would be counterproductive for the community, and he believes many students may not be aware of the company's views.
"I think LGBT people know they are not wanted there, so why would you go spend a dollar there?" Nestor said.
In the past, the Chick-fil-A Foundation has made sizable contributions to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Paul Anderson Youth Homes and Salvation Army — organizations, LGBTQ activists noted, that have espoused viewpoints against gay marriage and held anti-gay policies.
"I don't appreciate Chick-fil-A's attitude toward the LGBT community," added Nestor's partner and fellow All Under One Roof member, Kevin Lish. "As a gay man who some of my most hurt feelings came from my family who are fundamentalist Christians, I don't think it's a healthy situation for gay students to be around that."
A Chick-fil-A spokesman said the foundation's contributions were made in support of specific programs by the organizations unrelated to LGBT issues. The funds given to Salvation Army, for example, supported holiday gifts for children, and the contribution to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes helped fund youth camps, the spokesman said.
"We do include everyone in our restaurants and we're excited to serve that new restaurant in (Pocatello) as well," he said. "We welcome everyone regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation and gender identity."
The spokesman said the foundation no longer supports those three charities and has shifted its focus toward giving to food banks in the communities where its restaurants operate. Furthermore, he said the foundation now battles homelessness through its support to a group called Covenant House and promotes education with gifts to Junior Achievement.
Satterlee said in an email to the Journal that he doesn't defend Chick-fil-A's political decisions, especially those related to anti-LGBTQ actions, and he said the controversy surrounding Chick-fil-A weighed on his mind when he made the decision to bring in the restaurant.
"I understand and respect the reasoning behind why people are opposed to this decision ... but choosing a food service option is not meant as an endorsement of anyone's political or social views," Satterlee said.
Satterlee said ISU will continue its efforts to be supportive of LGBTQ students, faculty and staff.
"That inclusivity, that support and that acceptance is critically important to Idaho State University," Satterlee said.
In Nestor's opinion, Chick-fil-A could gain a lot of credibility with the LGBT community by adding an LGBT cause to the list of recipients of its foundation's gifts. He suggested All Under One Roof as a good choice.