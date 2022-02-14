POCATELLO — Races for area legislative seats are starting to take shape following the recent announcement by Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello, that he plans to retire from office.
Nye is finishing his third term in the Senate after serving a House term from 2014 to 2016. Rep. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, plans to run for Nye's Senate seat.
On the Republican side, Ruchti will be challenged for the District 29 Senate seat by David Worley, who forced a runoff election last fall in a Pocatello municipal race against Mayor Brian Blad.
Idaho State University graduate and U.S. Army Warrant Officer Jake Stevens has announced he plans to file for District 29, Seat B on the Idaho House of Representatives, which is being vacated by Ruchti.
Ruchti said Democrats have a pair of strong candidates lined up to run both for the House seat he's leaving and for District 29, Seat A, held by Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello.
Ruchti said one of the Democratic candidates is an attorney and the other is a union leader. Neither candidate has previously served as a lawmaker, Ruchti said. He said they'll officially announce their candidacies during a town hall meeting on Feb. 26, on the Saturday prior to the opening of the filing period.
Stevens said he chose to run to provide the area with a candidate who better reflects the community's values.
"We are not a woke leftist community. Our city and district generally support American and family values," Stevens said in a campaign press release.
According to his campaign literature, Stevens would advocate to protect Idaho businesses from having their doors closed "any time elected officials see fit," and he would "stand up to unconstitutional federal and state mandates that violate God-given liberties."
"It is time to retire the radical left and support Jake Stevens for state representative to fight for our children's freedom — freedom from lock-downs and mandates, freedom from radical indoctrination and freedom from fiscal tyranny," Stevens said in the press release.
Stevens grew up in Eagle and moved to Pocatello in 2010. He graduated from ISU with a degree in computer information systems. He's currently a member of U.S. Army Reserves.
Worley, who was born and raised in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School, has scheduled a campaign kickoff event at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave., for 7 p.m. Feb. 21.
Worley earned a degree in government and international politics from George Mason University in Virginia and he has a masters degree in statecraft and national security affairs from the Institute of World Politics in Washington, D.C. Worley is a commissioned infantry officer in the Army National Guard who has served in the Armed Forces for nearly 20 years, including 12 years of active duty. He was deployed three times to the Middle East.
If elected, Worley vows he would "fight to restore the sovereignty of our state."
"All pandemic restrictions must end," Worley wrote in his campaign literature. "Every business is essential and medical freedom is non-negotiable."
He, like Stevens, would oppose "leftist indoctrination" in Idaho schools.
Ruchti said he's seeking Nye's Senate seat because it would give him a greater platform on which to achieve his legislative goals and to reach stakeholders.
Ruchti said he's worked effectively with Republican leaders and Gov. Brad Little and his staff. He said he's especially committed to consumer protection issues.
He's currently working on three pieces of legislation. Two bills would improve efficiencies within the Industrial Commission, which handles worker compensation and unemployment cases. The other bill would codify best practices for property managers to assess application fees for rental properties.
Ruchti said his focus has been on listening to constituents and improving the efficiency of government, and he's convinced "ideology isn't really that important when it comes to making the trains run on time."
Ruchti is a fifth-generation Idahoan who was born and raised in Pocatello. He graduated from Pocatello High School and his parents retired from Idaho State University.
Ruchti graduated college from West Point and spent five years in the military. He's now an attorney who owns his own law practice.
Ruchti served in the Idaho House of Representatives from 2006 to 2010. He left the Legislature to focus on his family and his law practice and reclaimed his seat in 2020.