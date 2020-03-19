The Pocatello City Council declared a coronavirus emergency Thursday night, joining the city of Chubbuck and Bingham County in taking the step.
A disaster declaration opens doors for officials to pursue emergency funds and to avoid red tape in their responses to the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus strain, COVID-19.
According to city officials, the declaration should also help the city to coordinate its efforts with Bannock County and the state.
“The resolution activates the response of any and all applicable local or intergovernmental disaster emergency plans and authorizes the furnishing of aid and assistance,” the city said in a press release issued after the vote.
Idaho code specifies “a declaration of a local disaster emergency is to activate the response and recovery aspects of any and all applicable local or intergovernmental disaster emergency plans and to authorize the furnishing of aid and assistance.”
The city noted in its press release that state code defines an emergency as an “occurrence or imminent threat of a disaster or condition threatening life or property that requires state emergency assistance to supplement local efforts to save lives and protect property or to avert or lessen the threat of a disaster.”
The Chubbuck disaster declaration, issued on Wednesday, will expire after seven days unless the City Council authorizes it to continue.
“The emergency referenced herein exists because the contagious nature and potentially serious consequences of the COVID-19 virus for residents and visitors to the City of Chubbuck and requires state and emergency assistance to supplement local efforts to protect life, health and property,” the declaration reads.
Bingham County also passed its disaster resolution on Wednesday. Such declarations pave the way for governmental entities to request federal and state emergency assistance, if needed.
Bingham County Commissioners noted the declaration allows them to spend public money immediately without having to go through the formal bidding.
Idaho had 23 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Thursday, including two in Eastern Idaho. No cases have been confirmed yet in Southeast Idaho.