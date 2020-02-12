POCATELLO — An effort is afoot to establish a community center in Pocatello that could serve as both the venue for the local Senior Activity Center as well as a central hub for Gate City residents of any age to gather for various events and activities.
Pocatello City Councilmember Rick Cheatum serves as a liaison between the council and the Senior Activity Center and says he has been in charge of a steering committee formed last May that has been discussing options for a new community center in Pocatello.
“We are still in the very preliminary stages of this process, but we started by taking a look at combining our local senior groups — the Senior Activity Center, New Knowledge Adventures and the United Seniors project — into one building,” Cheatum said. “But it soon became clear to us that there has been a change in the type of activity centers that municipalities are looking for, with more of an emphasis being placed on community centers that cater not only to senior populations but to individuals of every age group.”
Cheatum said the committee he chairs consists of two board members for each of the three aforementioned senior activity and educational groups in the area, who have been meeting at least once a month since last summer to develop a business model and implementation plan for the new activity center.
Currently, the Senior Activity Center is leasing its current 427 N. Sixth Ave. location from Pocatello for $1 per year, with the city contributing about $35,000 annually to the center for utility, maintenance and other infrastructural needs, Cheatum said.
Much of the rationale for starting the community center steering committee was because the North Sixth Avenue building is quite old, and among other various maintenance concerns, is in need of a new roof, which is leaking in some locations, Cheatum said.
Furthermore, Cheatum said it made sense to try and find a singular building to house all three of the local senior activity groups in a center that also provides services for the entire community in order to take advantage of economies of scale as well as increased funding and grant opportunities.
“We are looking at consolidating all of the senior groups into one building because currently they currently use several different hotels, venues or meeting rooms throughout the Pocatello area, which in some cases has limited who can participate in those events or functions,” Cheatum said. “With one central location, events such as wood carving, billiards, card games and line dancing could all be offered under one roof.”
The committee has explored options of remodeling the existing Senior Activity Center, constructing a new building from the ground up and finding an existing building that can be remodeled and repurposed to satisfy the needs of an activity center, Cheatum said.
Thus far, Cheatum says that current new construction and remodeling job costs could total $10 million or more for a 40,000 or 50,000-square-foot building, adding that finding and repurposing an existing space would be the most cost-effective option.
In terms of buildings, the committee has looked at the Calvary Chapel building on Olympus Drive — currently listed at $3.4 million — the former Farmers Insurance Building on South Fifth Avenue — currently listed at $2.95 million — and the Center 151 building on North Third Avenue, which Cheatum says was recently sold.
While preliminary discussions have centered around a combination of the area’s senior activity groups, Cheatum stressed that the committee is far away from reaching a recommended action plan, adding that it’s possible the initiative goes a different direction and a future Pocatello community center doesn’t actually include combining the senior activity groups.
Nonetheless, some of the committee’s conversation topics have made it back to members of the Senior Activity Center, who Cheatum says have voiced opposition to not just a combination of the area’s senior groups, but also to the idea of housing the senior activity center in a different building that would also cater to citizens of various age groups.
Last week, one member of the Senior Activity Center presented a petition to the City Council that he’s circulating that asks other seniors to voice their opposition to the initiative.
In response to the petition, the Senior Activity Center Board President, Ernie Naftzger, is set to address issues regarding the petition and answer any questions about the plan during a 3:45 p.m. Friday meeting at the Senior Activity Center dining room.
Cheatum told the Journal the steering committee is expected to meet again later this month, adding that he is hopeful the group will have a recommendation for the City Council regarding a new community center within the next year.