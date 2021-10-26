POCATELLO — It took Paula Robinson a long time to embrace her gifted ability to connect with spirits. When she finally did, her world opened up, and the path she followed would lead her to her most recent success — opening a storefront in downtown Pocatello.
Robinson has been working as an intuitive reader and spiritual coach for 17 years, a journey that began when she was a teenager battling leukemia.
Despite providers telling her she had a one in 10,000 chance of surviving at the time, she overcame the life-threatening blood cancer.
“After I survived that, things changed and I started just kind of knowing some stuff, and then after many years of struggling with my spiritual gifts and fear and running back and forth, I just couldn't resist the calling anymore,” she said. “I started doing mini readings for friends, moving energy and just doing it through my connection with my creator. What I've come to know is that my life's purpose is to just serve people on their spiritual journey.”
Robinson’s gift has brought her clients from across the country and the globe. Her work most recently landed her in Enchantments in Pocatello for the past few years, where her group readings often attracted dozens of people.
At one point, she had so many clients, she thought the floor of her small office might cave in.
“I started thinking, ‘I need to grow. I need to go somewhere,’” Robinson said. “I had to start having tiny classes because I was too afraid we were gonna fall through the floor. So the thought of expanding just kept hitting and hitting, and then it finally all fell into place and the time was right.”
Robinson opened My Intuitive Paula (MIP) Life Designs at 147 Arthur Ave. in Pocatello with the help of her husband, Jeff, in October. The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the couple's new business on Oct. 12.
MIP Life Designs offers spiritual readings and intuitive services, as well as life coaching classes. Robinson also sells a host of products out of her storefront that support her work, such as candles, essential oils, healing stones and sage sticks.
Alongside Robinson at her Pocatello storefront are three other therapists and healers — Katelyn Marie Dodge, Sabrina Willie and Larry Crocket — who all offer a variety of spiritual and relaxation services.
While the Robinsons aren’t Pocatello natives, they have family ties here as Jeff’s parents were raised in the Gate City. Robinson, who is from Utah, said she’s happy to be part of the Pocatello community and now to be among the ranks of business owners in the downtown area.
“I truly live my life one day at a time,” she said. “I just hope to keep waking up each day and serving in the very best way that I can, and that whoever walks through the door or calls on the phone, if I'm not the person who's able to help them that I can help them find the assistance they need.”