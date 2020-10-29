POCATELLO — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Pocatello Institute is getting a facelift.
Steven Packer, director of the Pocatello Institute, which offers free religious courses for young adults between the ages of 18 and 30, says they are in the process of updating their classrooms.
This is the first major update the building has had since it was built in the mid-1990s.
“(We want to) try to make it more 2020 instead of 1995,” Packer said, adding that the classrooms will have a cozy, home-type feel when they’re finished.
The work started approximately three weeks ago and should be completed in time for the classes beginning in January 2021.
Packer said they are getting rid of the carpet on the walls and giving them a new paint job. They plan to paint some accent walls and a few large murals.
“(They will be) nature scenes … hills and valleys and trees and things like that,” Packer said.
In addition, they will be updating the hanging artwork in the classrooms, putting new frames on classic pictures and bringing in some new pieces.
They will also be updating the furniture that goes in the classrooms.
Packer said they want to replace the desks with tables and add more comfortable chairs as well as some couch-like seating.
The goal is to create an environment that invites students to share their thoughts and actively participate in the lessons rather than just listen to the teacher standing at the front of the room.
“(We want it to be) more conducive to conversation and student-centered teaching,” Packer said. “Instead of lecture based, it will be more discussion based.”
Packer said they are also planning to update the classrooms’ lighting and electronics in the months ahead.
In the meantime, classes are still taking place at the institute.
Packer said they’re holding all of their classes in the lower level rooms while the upper story classrooms are being redone. They will work on the lower rooms after classes wrap up for the year.
“It hasn’t affected operations,” Packer said.
He’s not sure if they will hold a public open house when all of the work is completed in January, but even if they don’t, Packer said people can still come by and check out the changes.
“They’re welcome to come and see it,” Packer said.