POCATELLO — A missionary couple that has watched over the construction of the Pocatello Idaho Temple, now nearing completion, is heading home.
Elder Roger Prewitt and Sister Glenda Prewitt, service missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, are leaving Pocatello on Aug.1.
“We have been blessed to call Pocatello, Idaho, our home for the past 2 1/2 years. It will be one of those special places that we will remember fondly,” the couple wrote in an email response to the Journal. “We really appreciate all of the friendships that we have established here. Pocatello has found a place in our heart.”
The couple began serving in the area in March of 2019, following the temple’s groundbreaking. They’ve been responsible for watching over the construction of the temple, ensuring the workers had a good experience, and addressing community members’ questions and concerns during the construction process. They also kept a record of daily construction activities and reported them to the Special Projects Department of the Temple Department, they said.
Elder Prewitt, who worked in the construction field for 47 years, was glad to bring his expertise to the project. And Sister Prewitt said she enjoyed watching the skilled workers create together the “magnificent structure” that can be seen today.
“We both enjoyed getting to know all the workers and helping them to see the importance that this Temple means to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” the Prewitts wrote in their email. “It has also been a great experience to meet new people and find friends that we can remain in contact with.”
While the couple enjoyed their work, it wasn’t always easy. Sister Prewitt had to call upon office management skills she hadn’t used in a while and become more comfortable speaking to groups on a regular basis. Elder Prewitt says it was also challenging for him to combine his construction and missionary skills during the project.
“It was also challenging for both of us to navigate the special circumstances that came with the COVID-19 epidemic,” the Prewitts wrote. “It was a real blessing that we were able to continue to serve our mission here in Pocatello. It was a miracle that work didn’t stop.”
The Prewitts say they didn’t encounter much negativity during the construction process and they worked with the contractor and community to resolve any issues that did arise.
They say they did have a lot of special experiences as they served and they will treasure those forever.
“We especially enjoyed our meetings with local youth and their leaders,” the Prewitts wrote.
Now that they’re concluding their service, they plan to visit family and friends in Indiana, where they moved from, and set up their new home in Florida.
But they will still help out when needed as the temple project is completed.
“We will continue to work with the contractor from our remote location as they complete any outstanding items at the Temple,” the Prewitts wrote, adding that they will also return to the area for a contractor’s open house in September and the dedication of the temple on Nov. 7.
The Prewitts believe the temple is “a very special place where lives will be blessed for many, many years to come.” And they hope community members will take the time to visit the temple during the public open house set Sept. 18-Oct. 23.
“A visit to the Open House will allow the community to see inside a beautifully crafted building that will not be available to the public after the dedication,” they wrote. “It will be a time to ask questions and feel the peaceful spirit of this sacred building.”
Free tickets to the open house can be reserved at https://pocatellotemple.org/open-house-tickets.