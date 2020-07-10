A recent Business Insider report ranked both Pocatello and Idaho Falls among the top five Western U.S. cities in which to live following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pocatello finished third, behind Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Logan, Utah. Idaho Falls placed fourth, just ahead of Corvallis, Oregon.
The report, published on July 5 and available online at bit.ly/3iO2sap, lauded Pocatello for its short work commutes and a cost of living 12.4 percent below the national average. Idaho Falls scored points for its low unemployment rate just before the pandemic struck and for the affordability of its housing, which averaged $867 per month.
Rankings were based on population density, educational attainment, unemployment, housing affordability, housing costs, share of jobs that can be done remotely, commute time, cost of living and total spending per pupil in elementary school through high school, using government and academic research datasets.
The report used seasonally adjusted February 2020 unemployment rates to get a sense of each metro area's labor market before the pandemic triggered statewide lockdowns. University of Chicago researchers created the dataset on jobs that can be done remotely with numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Occupational Information Network. Population density data was from 2019. Data on housing costs, cost of living, commutes and investment in education was from 2018.
Joel Gardner, a self-employed web development and website management expert who also serves as a Humanist wedding officiant, lives in Pocatello's university area and has worked from home for the past 15 years.
Having a home office has always had its perks, but Gardner feels more fortunate than ever amid the pandemic to be avoiding an office setting.
Lately, his wife, who works for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, has also been allowed to work from home to minimize her COVID-19 risk.
Gardner has lived in several large cities and also feels glad to call East Idaho his home amid the pandemic.
"It probably has to do with the population density, but I definitely feel safer here," Gardner said. "My family lives in Louisiana, which has been really bad with COVID."
Gardner still sees room for improvement locally. He was disappointed when the Pocatello City Council voted Thursday to table action on a public face mask requirement, and he'd like to see a greater percentage of the population wear them voluntarily.
Gardner, who does work for clients in several states, believes the scenic beauty of the area draws people who aren't constrained in their jobs by geography. He's also enjoyed the relative lack of traffic in Pocatello and the convenience of having everything he needs close by.
"When I lived outside of Boston, if you wanted to go to the store it was a two-hour trip," Gardner said.
When his family returned to Pocatello eight years ago after moving away, the region had the nation's slowest internet speeds. Gardner believes internet service providers have invested heavily in the area since then, which has made life much easier for people who work at home.
"(Internet service) is light years ahead of where it was eight years ago," Gardner said.