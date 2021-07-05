A year after the Pocatello area's Independence Day festivities had to be called off due to the coronavirus, local residents made it clear during the recent July 4 weekend that a big party was long overdue.
On Saturday, organizers say the Bannock County Independence Celebration drew a record crowd to the Bannock County Event Center and Portneuf Wellness Complex.
People also came out en masse to the annual Independence Day Parade in Historic Downtown Pocatello. The parade's theme was "Stars & Stripes Forever!"
"We really felt like people were excited to come back for a live parade and we were happy to host in Historic Downtown Pocatello," said Stephanie Palagi, president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello Inc.
The grand prize for best entry in the parade went to the Tyhee Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Chubbuck Stake won for most patriotic float, Alpine Animal Hospital won the best business or commercial float. The award for best school spirit went to Highland High School, and the most original float was the entry for the Parrish Family Memorial Three on Three Basketball Tournament.
Palagi said all of the organization's usual events are now back on schedule through December.
Bannock County Commissioner Terrel Tovey said a beach party at the Portneuf Wellness Complex was "packed all day long." He said the field where live music played was slammed with people and a car show also drew a large crowd. Tovey said the car show was in its second year and will likely be expanded in the future based on demand.
For anglers, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game stocked the pond at the complex with 1,500 fish.
A huge crowd also stuck around for fireworks.
"It was the best attendance we've ever had at July 4 by far," Tovey said.
More than 20 vendors sold food and merchandise at the event. The county celebration and the parade were both sponsored by Portneuf Medical Center and Idaho Central Credit Union. Cole Motor Group, Health West and Colliers were additional sponsors.
Tovey noted COVID-19 cases have dwindled, and now is the time to return to normalcy and support local businesses.
In Idaho Falls, residents were also chomping at the bit to enjoy this year's Independence Day celebrations.
More than halfway through the Idaho Falls parade route, Tyler Lewis watched through his new red-white-and-blue sunglasses. Lewis, 26, moved to Idaho Falls 14 years ago, but he’s been living in Salt Lake City lately to work as a running analyst at the Wasatch Running Center.
He arrived in town at midnight Friday. After staying awake longer to talk with family, he woke up at 6 a.m. to run the Firekracker 5K.
“It was rough, man, but it was so much fun,” said Lewis, who also wore a red-white-and-blue athletic shirt.
Lewis has been to the Idaho Falls’ fireworks show 12 times since he’s lived here.
The show was canceled last year due to COVID-19. This year’s events — both in Pocatello and Idaho Falls — were held Saturday because July 4 fell on a Sunday. Some say that the cancellation last year left people pent up for the 2021 festivities.
Event organizer Chip Schwarze, who is CEO of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, said after the parade that police estimate that over 100,000 people attended the parade.
The large crowds and numerous activities left law enforcement especially busy.
Every police officer and dispatcher at the Idaho Falls Police Department was working, at some point, on Saturday, said department spokesperson Jessica Clements.
There’s one shift that lasted from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, she said. And, Clements said, “some of those folks came straight to work at the parade,” which officially started at 9 a.m. but preparations began earlier.
In fact, police were so busy handling event security and routine duties, like patrolling the city or responding to calls, that the city paid a private security firm to handle traffic control for the day. That’s the first time IFPD has hired private security help for Independence Day.
Nationally, well-known Fourth of July traditions also made a triumphant comeback in New York City.
The traditional Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks show returned in full form with a display over the East River, as shells were shot from five barges in a televised, choreographed spectacle.
This year, crowds were welcome to gather.
The show was broadcast live on NBC as part of a two-hour special featuring artists including the Black Pumas, Coldplay, OneRepublic and Reba McEntire. The performers' appearances were pre-recorded around the country in front of live audiences.
Last year, because of pandemic restrictions, there were a series of shorter fireworks shows in the days leading up to the holiday, with the locations kept secret in advance to keep people from congregating.
“It’s hugely significant because we’re all back together again. We were apart for so long,” said Mike Marrone, who took in the fireworks among a throng of onlookers along the Franklin D. Roosevelt parkway.
Other revelers expressed a mix of joy and apprehension, noting the coronavirus remains far from vanquished. Slightly more than half of the city's population is fully vaccinated, according to the city health department, but many spectators were masked.
“This is a refreshing relief for me. It gives us a sense of being out and being free,” said Richard Armstrong, a retired police lieutenant who quarantined for months and, before Sunday, hadn’t photographed any fireworks in three years.
“I’m always glad to be above ground,” he quipped, “but as I look around, I can’t tell who is vaxxed and who isn’t.”
The annual spectacle of gluttony that is the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest also once again welcomed live audiences to watch the epic chowdown in Brooklyn. Joey “Jaws” Chestnut topped his own record by downing 76 franks and buns in 10 minutes in the men's competition, while Michelle Lesco took the women’s title by eating 30 3/4 wieners and buns.
The event wasn't quite the same as usual. Instead of being at Surf and Stillwell avenues, just off the Coney Island boardwalk, this year's competition was held nearby in a minor league baseball stadium, Maimonides Park. Spectators were asked to register for free tickets in advance.
Last year, though, there were no spectators allowed as Chestnut ate a then-record 75 hot dogs and buns.
He said Sunday that hearing the fans again helped propel him to victory.
“They kept pushing me. They didn’t give up on me,” he said in an ESPN interview. “Even if I was uncomfortable, having everybody cheer me and push me, it made me feel good.”
Landmarks around the state, from the World Trade Center's centerpiece tower and the Empire State Building to Niagara Falls, were lit in red, white and blue to mark Independence Day.
"If the last 16 months has reaffirmed anything, it’s how precious life is and how vital liberty is to our identity as New Yorkers and Americans,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.