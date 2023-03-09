Screenshot of YouTube video of Marcus Miller

A screenshot of a YouTube video that shows the moments just before Marcus Miller was struck by a hit-and-run driver while using the crosswalk on Yellowstone Avenue between the Pine Ridge Mall and Walmart. 

 Screenshot of YouTube video

An online fundraiser has been launched to help fund the recovery of a local man who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident near the Pine Ridge Mall in November.

The Idaho State Journal recently interviewed the injured man, 47-year-old Pocatello resident Marcus Miller, who spoke about what he remembers right before he was struck and how daunting his long road to recovery seems.

Traffic camera footage shows Marcus Miller being struck by a vehicle while using the crosswalk on Yellowstone Avenue between the Pine Ridge Mall and Walmart in Chubbuck. 
Marcus Miller head injury

The head injury Marcus Miller endured as the result of being struck by a hit-and-run driver in front of the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck in November 2022. 

