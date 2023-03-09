An online fundraiser has been launched to help fund the recovery of a local man who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident near the Pine Ridge Mall in November.
The Idaho State Journal recently interviewed the injured man, 47-year-old Pocatello resident Marcus Miller, who spoke about what he remembers right before he was struck and how daunting his long road to recovery seems.
According to the online GoFundMe crowdsourcing campaign, Miller was injured on Nov. 15, 2022, when he was struck by an accelerating vehicle making a left turn while on a walk to take care of a few errands. He was struck while in crosswalk on Yellowstone Avenue between the Pine Ridge Mall and Walmart.
“The car slammed into his legs, he flew onto the hood and slammed his head on glass and steel, immediately rendered unconscious, then was dropped onto the pavement hitting his head for a second time as the vehicle sped away,” the GoFundMe states.
Miller recently told the Journal he remembers waiting at the crosswalk in the late afternoon for the light to turn green and that once he saw the walk signal he proceeded to cross the street.
“I didn't hear any horn honk or brakes screech,” said Miller. “I got hit and then blacked out immediately. I came to while I was on the ground with a bunch of people around me.”
The GoFundMe states that a Good Samaritan chased down the perpetrator, who continued driving on Yellowstone Avenue after striking Miller, and recorded their license plate number. “Marcus regained consciousness and was taken by ambulance to the nearest emergency room,” the GoFundMe states. “He sustained a traumatic brain injury, or TBI, and other significant injuries to his neck, knees, wrists, hands and partial hearing loss. Later that evening, law enforcement caught the hit-and-run driver.”
Chubbuck Police Chief Bill Guiberson told the Idaho State Journal after the crash that "those individuals (who assisted Miller after the crash) were instrumental in helping us locate the suspect in this case.”
Chubbuck police later identified the alleged hit-and-run driver as Deanna Christine Dudley, 60, of Pocatello, who was later charged with felony leaving the scene of an injury accident in relation to the incident. Dudley is accused of driving the black 2019 Nissan Sentra that struck Miller.
Dudley was issued a summons to appear in court and has since entered a not guilty plea and had the case elevated from the magistrate to district court level in preparation that it heads to trial, which is currently set to begin in April, court records show.
As a result of the injuries Miller endured, however, much of his entire life has been unsettled.
“Because I have a TBI, I may get angry or upset really fast,” he said. “This was a life-altering accident and the recovery has not been easy.”
The GoFundMe campaign added, “(Miller) is unable to safely drive a vehicle due to the ongoing TBI symptoms, his walking mobility has limitations and surgery may be necessary. He still faces an ongoing journey with therapeutic intervention to restore his physical and cognitive abilities and a legal process to pursue damages for his injuries that will take many months or potentially several years to resolve. (Miller) could soon be on the verge of losing his home simply because the costs to support himself are at their greatest, at the same time ability to fund them is at its lowest, all through no fault of his own.”
Miller said he does not have any definitive dates as to when he may or whether he will fully recover at all.
“There is a long road ahead of me that is full of unknowns,” he said. “I am just really frustrated by the slow progress. I will continue to try and recover. I just want to get my life back in that way though I am grateful that I was not injured more than I was.”
Miller, who is in the e-commerce industry, says working after his injury has been difficult.
“It’s been a struggle trying to make a living,” he said. “I own my own e-commerce business, which requires a lot of work with computers screens and reading. It’s been very difficult to run my business, both because of the cognitive and physical limitations of my injuries.”
Though Miller may be entitled to compensation via civil action, especially if Dudley is convicted of the felony leaving the scene of the accident charge, the adjudication of that criminal case and any subsequent lawsuit could take years to reach resolution. The GoFundMe campaign was created to provide some financial relief to Miller while he works through the process.
“Because the hit-and-run driver who struck (Miller) is facing a felony trial and has pleaded not guilty, and the case is scheduled for trial, it will be a significant amount of time before (he) can pursue compensation for his losses in a civil case, which has no guarantee of a compensatory award,” according to the GoFundMe. “Even in such clear-cut cases, the fiscal status of the defendant is the end indicator of recoverable damages. In the meanwhile, (Miller) needs support with the ongoing rehabilitative journey ahead and with stabilizing outstanding expenses from loss of earning ability, due to the perpetrator's egregious and negligent acts.”
Miller said he is extremely thankful to those who have already contributed to his fundraiser and those who will consider donating in the future. As of Thursday evening, 31 contributors have raised over $4,000 of the fundraiser’s $35,000 goal. Those interested in donating can access the fundraiser by visiting gofund.me/a5569ac1.
“Your kindness and generosity in support of (MIller) in his time of great need is vastly appreciated,” the fundraiser states. “And if that is currently beyond your means, please share the campaign, keep him in your thoughts or send him a message via hitrunfun@proton.me as he would love to hear from you. Getting knocked off your feet by an automobile is painful enough, but the isolation resulting from his disability is salt in the wound, and your best wishes are invaluable to him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.