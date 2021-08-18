Pocatello High School has unveiled its new official Thunder the Bison logos.
The two logo styles, which bear the Thunder the Bison mascot name and depict bison with cloud-like bodies, were designed by Joshua Pollard of Tee Pee Advertising Co. in Pocatello.
Pocatello High Principal Lisa Delonas said school administrators chose Pollard’s designs because they captured the concept the school had imagined for its logo: one they thought conveyed the “power and sound of thunder.”
Delonas said the school put out a call to local designers to submit their design ideas for the school’s new logo by May. Out of all the proposals, they liked Pollard’s the most and decided to work with him. They tweaked the design a bit, Delonas said, but mostly stayed true to his vision for the logos.
“I just thought they were clever, smart, modern and fierce,” Delonas said of Pollard’s designs.
The new logos have already been printed on T-shirts and official school letterhead. The principal said parents can also expect to start seeing the logos in school e-mail communications.
Delonas said the community will be able to purchase shirts and other gear with the logos on them at events and eventually on the school’s website.
The locally designed logos keep with the school’s theme of seeking out local businesses to fulfill its mascot branding needs. The high school chose a Brigham Young University-Idaho student from Rexburg to make a costume for its new mascot.
The costume was delivered to the school in July and is expected to make its debut at the school’s first-day-of-school assembly or during homecoming.
Delonas said she hopes the community will get behind Thunder the Bison as the school’s new mascot and “make it the very best thing ever.”
“It's just about choosing to say, ‘That's what we are and we're going to be the best of that,’” she said.