POCATELLO — With Pocatello High School’s first semester as the Thunder nearly coming to a close, it’s safe to say its students have fully embraced their new mascot as the inclusive symbol it was meant to be.
The high school essentially wiped itself clean of 130 years of history in the interest of removing what some considered offensive imagery from its identity. In doing so, it has allowed its students to step into a future where their innocent displays of school spirit are no longer entangled in controversy.
The high schoolers have welcomed Thunder the Bison with a collective pride and excitement from the moment the new mascot busted enthusiastically through the gymnasium doors and introduced himself to them for the first time this school year.
For Ainslee Bosworth, student body president, letting an ounce of Poky pride fizzle out because of a mascot change was not an option. Bosworth took the bison by the horns and rallied her classmates around Thunder with the goal of ensuring insiders and outsiders alike wouldn’t even feel the change.
A group effort made by several students strengthened the existing “Poky Nation” student club, making it into an environment that would cultivate an acceptance of and appreciation for Thunder. Student members had signs and T-shirts made, established Thunder hand symbols and organized a schedule of events where students could support their athletic teams while repping the new mascot.
Natalie Call, a Pocatello High School teacher and adviser to the Poky Nation student group, said she’s been struck by how unfazed the students seem to be by the mascot switch, especially against the backdrop of lingering disagreement among alumni and others around the decision to adopt Thunder.
“We really weren’t sure how it was gonna work out because there was so much contention around the old mascot, but these kids have just embraced it,” Call said. “It's kind of like a new beginning for Pocatello High School and we're paving our own path because there is no history with Thunder. The kids have just done a super great job making it their own.”
Bosworth said while there likely are some students who are still upset that the Indians mascot was tossed, she’s generally heard from students that they’re happy to no longer have the burden of an offensive mascot.
“At the time when we had the old mascot, I knew that it maybe wasn’t the most respectful, but it didn't immediately come into light for most students that it was a real issue because none of us intended to be offensive,” she said.“But it just became kind of a hassle to have the Indians mascot. I mean, we haven’t forgotten about it and it’s still part of all of us, but we like the new Thunder mascot and I think people are even starting to love it.”
The high school’s football team had one of its best seasons yet as the Thunder, earning third place in the state. Women’s and men’s cross country earned second and fourth place in the state, respectively, and women’s soccer won the district championship this season.
Students’ successes this fall, according to Pocatello High School senior Seanee Still, prove that despite their new look, nothing’s really changed at the high school.
“We’re the same people. We just have a new label I guess you could say,” Still said, adding that her message to people who disagree with the mascot change would be to talk to students and get their perspective because they’re happy to be the Thunder.
“I’ll admit that at the beginning it was a little sad to see the mascot go,” she said. “It was a hard change, but it needed to happen and I think Poky High in general has responded to it really well.”
Call admitted that during a parade at the beginning of this school year, some people from the crowd heckled Poky High’s float and its new mascot. But she said she’s confident that the more people see the Thunder and the students’ positivity, it will be contagious.
“Our kids had a say in what we were doing. It was a process, you know, it wasn't slammed on them like some might think. That was not the case,” Call said. “Pocatello High School is my alma mater, so I know what it feels like to be a Pocatello High School Indian, but this has just been amazing. This is like a new birth honestly. We don't have to worry about the names that we’re being called or how we're being referred to, it's just such a breath of fresh air.”
Still said the Pocatello Thunder are “here to stay.”
“We are gonna strike people down,” she said, playing on the new mascot’s thunder storm theme. “We're going to build from this awesome change and the new mascot we got. This change needed to be made and it's just something cool to be a part of and to see happen.”