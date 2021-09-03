Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation2@journalnet.com for help creating one.
Construction continues at Pocatello High School on an $8 million renovation project expected to be completed in October. The connecting indoor walkway pictured here is one of the last unfinished pieces of the project.
Renovations at Pocatello High School are moving along but slightly behind schedule, with the entire project expected to be completed in mid- to late October.
While much of the updates to the high school have been finished, some classrooms are still getting cabinetry and flooring installed, and work is in process on the interior walkway connecting the two buildings, according to Courtney Fisher, a School District 25 spokesperson.
The district had planned for the renovations to be complete by the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, which began on Aug. 25, but coronavirus pandemic-fueled delays caused some setbacks for the construction.
Story continues below video
"The project is shaping up beautifully despite the challenges encountered on a project of this scale during a global pandemic," Fisher said in an email.
Most of the project was bid prior to the pandemic, so materials for it were secured, though delivery times and a shortage of construction workers still impacted work on the school, Fisher said.
The project earned approval from the district's Board of Trustees in January 2019 and construction began that summer. After more than three years — from planning to building — the school's remodeling is nearing completion.
The first phase of the two-phase project was completed in November 2019 and involved constructing a new ADA-accessible entrance and remodeled administrative office spaces. The second phase is ongoing and will add classroom space and an indoor connector between the two main buildings.
School administrators had estimated a $10 million price tag for the project, but Fisher said the final cost will be closer to just under $8 million.
Despite the later-than-anticipated completion date, Fisher said the project was planned to avoid any impact to students' learning in the event of delays.
"We have worked with administration at Pocatello High School to keep all classrooms the same as last year until the project is completed and the move completed into the new addition," Fisher said. "We are poised to move teachers quickly into the new classrooms once they are completed."
In the meantime, she said, students will continue to move between buildings following a path around the construction zone, as they did last year.
The guiding philosophy for the project has been "honor the past, embrace the future." Fisher said the renovations, which include a new brick façade on the building accompanied by large glass windows, do just that.