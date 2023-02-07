Pocatello High School Cheerleaders

The cheerleaders of Pocatello High School, who recently won their district championship.

 Photo courtesy of Carly Johnson

POCATELLO — The Pocatello High School cheer team is all set to dazzle audiences at the upcoming state championship after winning the district title last month. 

Carly Johnson, coach of the cheer team, said they returned to districts at Highland on Jan. 28 as the reigning champions, which meant that some of her girls were able to become district champs two years in a row.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.