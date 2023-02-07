POCATELLO — The Pocatello High School cheer team is all set to dazzle audiences at the upcoming state championship after winning the district title last month.
Carly Johnson, coach of the cheer team, said they returned to districts at Highland on Jan. 28 as the reigning champions, which meant that some of her girls were able to become district champs two years in a row.
"It was awesome," she said. "Our team went in as the reigning champions."
Johnson said the state championship will be held on Friday Feb. 10. She said her cheerleaders have been training for this since June.
"It can be long," she said. "But we must try and remember why we're there and that everything counts."
Johnson said this year her team has been fortunate that they have not had to deal with any major injuries that can be common among cheerleaders.
"It's definitely not for the faint of heart," she said. "At this point, we're used to some bumps and bruises, but we didn't go through any major injuries. We were really fortunate."
Johnson said her favorite part about being a cheer coach is working with the cheerleaders. She said she enjoys watching them come together as a group and work together to make a cheer routine possible.
"The youth give me such hope for the future," she said. "They're so fun to work with."
Both Highland and Century high school also qualified for the state championship this weekend, which will be held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa
