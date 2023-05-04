Popov Gymnastics Academy gymnast McKensie Smith, left, with coach Sergey Popov and gymnast Anastyn Eborn. Smith and Eborn, along with 12-year-old Gwendolyn Sullivan, competed in the 2023 regional gymnastics championships in Tacoma, Washington, last month.
POCATELLO — Three local gymnasts from Popov Gymnastics Academy recently competed at the 2023 USA Gymnastics Region 2 Championships in Tacoma, Washington.
The three athletes, Gwendolyn Sullivan, 12, Anastyn Eborn, 15, and McKensie Smith, 16, represented Idaho as they competed against top gymnasts from Idaho, Montana, Washington, Oregon, Hawaii and Alaska.
Though they did not place to advance on to nationals, the three athletes explained they were grateful for the experience and enjoyed competing against other talented gymnasts from neighboring states.
“I felt like I did really good,” said McKensie, who competed at level eight and placed third overall in her age group. “It was a really great experience and it was really cool to see people from all over and compete against a variety of (athletes).”
The event, which was held April 14-16, happened to be the first time Anastyn and Gwendolyn competed at regionals, and both were glad to get some experience in under their belt at competing at higher levels.
“I think I did good for my first time going to regionals,” said Gwendolyn, who competed at level seven in several events and placed second on vault and fifth on bars in her age group. “And I think it was a fun experience to go there for the first time.”
For Anastyn, who previously competed at the 2023 Idaho State Developmental Program Gymnastics Championship in Pocatello and took first place all around in her age group, regionals in Tacoma gave her some learning experience. She took third on beams and seventh place overall in her age group, which she said wasn’t what she’d hoped to achieve.
“I personally feel like I did OK, but it was fun even though I didn’t do as well as I wanted to,” she said. “For me, it’s really hard because I want to be perfect at everything, so sometimes I’ll get frustrated in the gym. But I try to overcome that and know that sometimes it’s OK to fail or not do as good because that makes me work harder and do better.”
Their coach, Sergey Popov, explained that he wants to bump both McKensie and Anastyn up to level nine, which is the level where university coaches begin recruiting gymnasts for college. Both girls said they’re on board, as they would like to further develop their skills and set higher goals.
“A lot of girls don’t make it this far in gymnastics,” said McKensie. “So it’s really cool to have made it this far and be able to do these hard tricks that take more work.”
“They did great,” said Popov, who opened Popov Gymnastics Academy in Pocatello in 2014 with his wife, Anna. “Gymnastics is not like a team sport. You can’t hide behind anyone’s back, so if you’re on the floor alone and you make a mistake everyone can see it. So it’s really tough emotionally and psychologically. It’s a pretty tough sport and if you can deal with it you can be a great athlete.”
Last month's regional competition was Popov Gymnastics Academy’s last meet of the competitive season. The 2023-2024 season will start up in November and run through April of next year.
However, Popov explained that the gym is open all year round and that they offer both competitive and recreational programs, and parents can sign their children up at any time.
They also follow School District 25’s schedule and adjust class times to make it easier on parents for dropping off their children.
“(Gymnastics) really gives kids a lot of confidence, strength, flexibility, you name it,” said Popov. “It’s a great sport.”
