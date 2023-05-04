Popov gymnasts

Popov Gymnastics Academy gymnast McKensie Smith, left, with coach Sergey Popov and gymnast Anastyn Eborn. Smith and Eborn, along with 12-year-old Gwendolyn Sullivan, competed in the 2023 regional gymnastics championships in Tacoma, Washington, last month.

 Submitted by Sergey Popov

POCATELLO — Three local gymnasts from Popov Gymnastics Academy recently competed at the 2023 USA Gymnastics Region 2 Championships in Tacoma, Washington. 

The three athletes, Gwendolyn Sullivan, 12, Anastyn Eborn, 15, and McKensie Smith, 16, represented Idaho as they competed against top gymnasts from Idaho, Montana, Washington, Oregon, Hawaii and Alaska.

