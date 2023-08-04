Independence From Hunger

Josh and Shannon Pence, owners of Grocery Outlet in Pocatello, receive a donation from East Idaho Credit Union.

 Photo courtesy of Josh Pence

POCATELLO — Grocery Outlet recently hosted its annual Independence From Hunger event, during which they raised $7,946 dollars to help people in need throughout the community.

Josh Pence, owner of the Grocery Outlet in Pocatello, said Independence From Hunger is something every Grocery Outlet location participates in where they collect donations from the communities they serve to give to people in need.

