POCATELLO — Grocery Outlet recently hosted its annual Independence From Hunger event, during which they raised $7,946 dollars to help people in need throughout the community.
Josh Pence, owner of the Grocery Outlet in Pocatello, said Independence From Hunger is something every Grocery Outlet location participates in where they collect donations from the communities they serve to give to people in need.
"They encourage each location owner to reach out locally," he said. "Prior to us opening in April, we had started to build relationships with the Salvation Army."
Pence said he and his wife, Shannon, met with several different groups, including Aid for Friends and Bannock County veterans. They talked to them about ways they could help them during Independence From Hunger.
"We wanted to be able to help them out," he said. "We met with all of them and asked what products they were in need of."
Pence said Grocery Outlet purchased the products that each of the organizations needed and filled them in bags. Customers could either purchase a bag or make a monetary donation. Their goal was to raise at least $7,000.
"We came in above our goal, which was really good," he said. "We had a lot of community support and local businesses supported as well."
Pence said the businesses that supported them include Phil Meador Toyota and Idaho Central Credit Union.
"Our total was $7,946 in food and monetary donations," he said.
Pence said he loved seeing the community come together to help Grocery Outlet raise the money. He said he and his wife are new to Pocatello, and one thing they noticed about the city is how the people in the community support each other.
"We were afraid we wouldn't meet our goal, but a lot of people stepped up," he said. "It felt really good."
Pence expressed gratitude for everyone who helped them reach their goal. He said he wants everyone to know how appreciative he is of them.
"We appreciate all the support from the community," he said. "Big thanks to our employees as well. We just want everyone to know how appreciative we are."
