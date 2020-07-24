The disappearance of a Pocatello girl has gotten the attention of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
The center posted information Friday morning about 16-year-old Serenity LeAnn Lowery, who was last seen on July 15. She is believed to be a runaway.
Serenity is described as being 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black Rick and Morty sweatshirt and black leggings.
Her hair was dyed blue and green when she was last seen on July 15, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
If you have any information on Serenity's whereabouts please contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or Pocatello police at (208) 234-6100.