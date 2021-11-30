POCATELLO — Twelve-year-old Kaydence Cluff went on several shopping sprees leading up to Monday afternoon.
Anything she saw in the toy section was fair game. Nobody ever told her “no.”
Her personal favorite of the countless holiday treasures she took home was an action figure of Buzz Lightyear from Disney’s “Toy Story.” But none of the loot is for her — not a single doll, pogo stick or skateboard from the mountain of toys.
Story continues below video
For a fifth consecutive year, Cluff, of Pocatello, has chosen to support the local Toys for Tots program, run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. On Monday afternoon, she delivered all of those toys to Phil Meador Courtesy Ford and unpacked them in the showroom to be picked up by Toys for Tots.
Her tradition of giving started on her 7th birthday, when she decided to ask her friends to bring unwrapped toys to donate to the program in lieu of birthday gifts. That year, she donated more than a half dozen gifts for children in need.
“I feel bad for kids who didn’t get to have a smile on their face for Christmas,” said Cluff, who attends Alameda Middle School. “The first time I did it, it just kind of stuck to me, like this is what I want to do for the rest of my life — help other kids.
Cluff, whose birthday is Sept. 30, has given her birthday money and birthday gifts from friends to the cause ever since. In July, she organized a golf tournament fundraiser in American Falls to bolster her donation for the upcoming holiday season.
She raised roughly $4,500 through the fundraiser and has made several shopping trips at local retailers, ending her toy-buying spree on Black Friday.
“It’s fun because you can kind of just throw stuff in the cart,” Cluff said.
Her generosity has made a strong impression on her friends and family.
“I’m just so proud of her,” said her grandmother, Theresa Southwood. “She’s such a great kid. She just thinks so much of other people.”
Her parents, Kasey and Chris Cluff, make sure she doesn’t go without a few gifts of her own on her birthday and Christmas.
This year, Cluff donated gifts for children ranging from infants to teenagers.
Kasey Cluff says she feels “complete pride” in her daughter.