POCATELLO — A local fugitive was arrested early Wednesday evening after leading police on a high speed pursuit through a residential neighborhood, Pocatello police said.
Jimmy Dale Martin, 43, of Pocatello, was arrested on the outstanding warrant out of Franklin County for failing to appear in court for a previous felony possession of heroin charge and also charged with felony eluding for the vehicular chase Wednesday evening, said police, adding that Martin will likely face additional criminal charges after police finish its investigation.
The incident began to unfold around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday when a Pocatello police officer recognized Martin driving a motorcycle near the intersection of East Oak Street and Park Avenue, police said.
The officer activated his lights and sirens and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Martin, who was driving a motorcycle, ignored the signals to stop, police said.
The brief pursuit continued on Park Avenue, to East Maple Street and was terminated near the intersection of East Pine Street and Franklin Avenue due to a concern for public safety, as the chase reached high rates of speed, police said.
Martin crashed the motorcycle about three blocks north on the 1200 block of East Alameda Road around 5:35 p.m., police said. Martin had fled from the scene of the crash and was apprehended by Pocatello Police a few houses down hiding in a backyard, police said.
He was transported to Portneuf Medical Center via ground ambulance after the crash with minor injuries, police said.
Martin will be transported and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello after he is discharged from the hospital, police said.
