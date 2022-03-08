A doctor with Pocatello Free Clinic will be among a group of volunteers who will leave Wednesday to provide medical care for Ukrainian refugees.
Dr. Georgia Milan, the local clinic's medical director, will be one of two doctors with the team from Hands On Global, a Montana-based organization devoted to helping refugees. The team, which will be working from Sirit, Romania, located on the border with Ukraine, will also include a pharmacy technician, the nurse who founded the organization, Valerie Hellermann, and a massage therapist.
"Some of the best treatment I've seen for refugees is when someone can rub their neck and rub their shoulders and just let them cry," Milan said.
The team will remain in Romania until March 27, when they'll be relieved by another group from Hands on Global. Milan explained thousands of women and children who have fled Ukraine since the country was invaded by Russia are coping with chronic illnesses without the proper medication, extreme stress, infections and gastrointestinal problems.
"We're taking many, many medical supplies, probably around 200 pounds of medical supplies," Milan said. "These people are just like us, who had very comfortable places a few days ago."
She said she's fortunate that the Pocatello Free Clinic granted her the flexibility to make the trip on short notice and that another provider agreed to cover for her at the clinic while she's gone.
On behalf of Hands on Global, Milan has assisted refugees in dire need on the Greek islands of Lesbos and Samos. She's also assisted refugees fleeing the violence of Central America in Mexico. She even put up a family of refugees from Central America in her Pocatello home for nine months.
Hands on Global has worked closely with Refugees for Refugees, which was founded by a former refugee named Omar to provide aid for refugee families. Omar contacted Hands on Global on March 4 to request their help in Ukraine.
"He met with the (Sirit) town council and mayor a few nights ago and told them what we can do, how efficiently we can do it and the experience that we have," Milan said. "He told us to get there as soon as possible."
Milan explained they'll all be bringing their own food to avoid exacerbating a food shortage. They'll also be packing warm clothing and sleeping bags, anticipating they may have to sleep in tents rather than competing for housing resources needed by refugees.
"We're planning to rough it as much as the refugees," Milan said. "We're there to give them resources."
Milan emphasized that the volunteers in her group will pay their own airfare and 100 percent of any funds donated toward their cause will be used to deliver care to refugees. Visit handsonglobal.org to donate or to learn more about the group.
"As a world population we have not done enough to help each other to have true democracies, to be able to partner with each other, to be able to sustain freedom and a hope for a future life, to be able to live without this kind of terror," Milan said.
Lena Contor, of Pocatello, said her 70-year-old mother Olga is among the many Ukrainian refugees who have fled the country and are now benefiting from the kindness of strangers.
Contor learned Monday morning that her mother had safely crossed into Poland, where she's been living in a crowded apartment that a Polish family has been sharing with several Ukrainian refugees. Contor has been moved by the generosity the Polish people have shown to refugees from her native country — especially to her mother.
"Everywhere is covered with sleeping people," Contor said. "I cannot believe it that people would do something like that."
Olga lived in the same small apartment within a six-story building in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, for most of her life. Zaporizhzhia is a city of about 800,000 that is among Ukraine's major industrial centers.
It took a lot of convincing by Contor to get her mother to leave her home behind and leave her country.
Contor explained most people in Ukraine don't own cars and rely on public transportation. Olga rode an evacuation train for nearly two days to Lviv, where she waited for a day before a family from Denmark that was evacuating refugees picked her up in a van.
The line of vehicles entering Poland moved no more than a few feet every 20 minutes, and Olga was tasked with keeping the driver awake day and night for three consecutive days. They also had to fend off vehicles attempted to cut in line.
"She did not sleep all that time," Contor said.
At one point, Olga's van had run out of water, until volunteers restocked them.
"It was her fifth day on the road and she said, 'I want to go home because everything hurts inside. Can we change plans?'" Contor said. "I told her to be tough."
Contor finally felt relief when her mother sent her word at 7:30 a.m. Monday that she'd arrived in Poland.
Contor has been working with Rep. Mike Simpson to expedite her mother's visa process to get her into Southeast Idaho. She recently raised thousands of dollars through a fundraiser at First Friday Art Walk in Historic Downtown Pocatello, selling crafts and food from her native country. She plans to use the proceeds to help bring her mother into the U.S.
"I am impressed by the American people," Contor said. "I see what people do in other cities and there is just this solidarity of people who are not Ukrainians. That's what impresses me."