POCATELLO — The Pocatello Free Clinic recently changed its income guidelines to make more clients eligible for its free services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The clinic has also been notified that it should soon receive 100 COVID-19 Rapid Tests, which are extremely accurate and yield results in under an hour.
The tests will be made available to current clients of the clinic who are symptomatic and have other underlying health challenges, such as diabetes, heart or lung disease and asthma. Results will be returned to patients within the same visit in which the simple blood test is administered.
"For there to be a pandemic and not to be able to diagnose more people, that's very difficult," said Dr. Georgia Milan, medical director of the Pocatello Free Clinic. "I expect other clinics in this community will have this point-of-care test. This has been what everyone has wanted for so long."
Milan said the clinic currently has a few test kits that require samples to be analyzed by a laboratory, but her staff has submitted a single test to date due to the limited supply.
Unemployment claims are rising at a record pace and the global economy is reeling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The clinic's new income guidelines are intended to help regional residents who may not have accessed such assistance in the past but have been hurt economically by the crisis.
Prior to Monday, the clinic accepted clients who earned no more than 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Based on the change, the clinic is now accepting clients who make up to 300 percent of the federal poverty level, which is $3,190 per month for an individual or $6,550 per month for a family of four. Milan said the change is temporary, while the crisis persists, and represents the first update to income eligibility guidelines in several years.
"Now there are all of these people who would never have thought, 'I'm going to the Pocatello Free Clinic,' but they have lost their insurance or they have lost their income," Milan said.
Sherrie Joseph, a registered nurse who serves as executive director of the Pocatello Free Clinic, said the clinic's grant writer is pursuing funding to help cover costs of broadening income eligibility. Joseph said United Ways in Idaho has released funding specifically for COVID-19 efforts, and the clinic is also pursuing a federal grant to expand its telemedicine services.
Joseph said telemedicine technology has helped the clinic expand its reach to clients in surrounding communities, including Idaho Falls. Furthermore, more than 80 percent of patients are interacting with care providers remotely amid the pandemic.
Joseph said Pocatello Free Clinic served 300 individual patients making 573 patient visits from Jan. 1 through April 15. She said it's unclear how many additional clients the clinic may take on from broadening its income guidelines.
"It will partly depend on how well we will get the word out," Joseph said. "We really believe if you raise the health of one person in the community, you raise the health of the whole community."
The COVID-19 Rapid Tests were ordered about two weeks ago from a company called AMBC. However, no shipping date has been specified yet.
Milan said the tests have not been evaluated by the federal Food and Drug Administration but were made available under an emergency authorization.
Tests cost just $7.50 each but are in extremely short supply.
"We will be triaging people to see who would need this test the most," Milan said.