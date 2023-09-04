POCATELLO — Lemon Smashers, a Pocatello company that's been selling fresh squeezed lemonade and tea beverages for more than a decade, is expanding nationwide as a franchise with new locations planned across the country.
Lemon Smashers food truck owner Sean Williams said the company plans to franchise several territories in Utah and Idaho, and is in talks with entrepreneurs in Texas, Minnesota and Florida to open locations in those states.
"We've been working on franchising our company for the past probably three years now, so we're pretty excited to announce that the franchise is going forward and it's in full swing," Williams said. "We're selling territories right now and trailer packages, so people get the step-by-step process for how to open their own Lemon Smashers."
Lemon Smashers opened in 2009 as a food truck in Pocatello when Williams started the company with his wife Ashley and his late business partner Jeff Henderson. Since then, the company has been making an impact on its customers at every event.
Their fresh squeezed lemonade won the 2022 People’s Choice Award for Best Fair Food at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, and their unique whipped lemonade won Best New Sweet at the fair in 2021, which Williams said was the first time a drink had taken home the top prize in that category at the fair.
The Williamses have an entrepreneurial background and have owned several businesses, including a cleaning restoration company, a real estate business and an ice cream shop. Williams said the idea for Lemon Smashers came from someone who complimented them for their ability to "make money doing anything."
"We were sitting in our office one day having a meeting with some other vendors and they said, "Man, you guys are pretty awesome. You could make money doing anything. You guys could probably make money even selling lemonade,' and so that kind of sparked the idea," he said. "We built all kinds of fun little machines and just tried to come up with something different. That's kind of how it was born and we've just literally grown every single year since."
What makes Lemon Smashers lemonade special is that each drink is made to order with all natural ingredients, and it's fresh squeezed right in front of the customer.
Williams attributed the success of his family's lemonade business to his wife. He said Ashley took over Lemon Smashers' business operations about five years ago and that's when the food truck truly started taking off and gaining popularity.
"She's really been driving the business and getting us into new and greater events and streamlining our processes and labor," he said.
Now Lemon Smashers sells 11 different flavors of lemonade and they offer limitless flavor combinations, plus limeade, flavored teas and Red Bull drinks. The food truck makes regular appearances in Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Idaho Falls and Island Park at sporting events, farmers markets and other events.
"It's pretty exciting," Williams said of expanding the company. "It's a big deal for us and for our family and for the communities. We never thought 14 years ago that we'd be franchising our company and have something that's so popular and is really gaining some momentum. It's bigger than we ever imagined."
Williams said franchising the company will change his family's life, as he and Ashley plan to travel across the country to meet franchisees and help them get set up.
"We thought we were busy now, but this is going to be crazy," he said. "Our hope is that whoever wants to start a business and has their own dream of owning a business, this will make it affordable for them. We want to get people in business for themselves so they're doing something that's fun and that they love."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.