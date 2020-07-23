POCATELLO — Firefighters have contained a wildfire that scorched several acres along Interstate 15 in south Pocatello and nearly caused evacuations.
The fire ignited near the Interstate 15 exit just south of Prime Time Auctions, 3400 S. Fifth Ave., at about 11 a.m. Thursday.
The blaze grew quickly and authorities considered evacuating nearby homes and businesses.
But firefighters were able to contain the blaze in about 40 minutes and no evacuations were needed.
The Pocatello Fire Department reported that the fire scorched about six acres but did not result in any injuries to people or damage to structures.
As of 2 p.m. Thursday Pocatello firefighters were still on the scene extinguishing the remaining hot spots.
The fire did not result in the closure of Interstate 15 but Idaho State Police did issue an alert urging motorists to temporarily avoid the area because of the blaze.
Authorities said they believe the fire was accidental but its cause remains under investigation by the Fire Department.