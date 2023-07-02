Pocatello Fire Department vehicles parked near the Portneuf River early Sunday evening after two men and a dog became caught in the waterway's current. Firefighters used ropes to safely pull all three from the river.
POCATELLO — Firefighters, including one of the few members of the Fire Department trained in river rescues, saved two men and a dog from the fast-moving waters of the Portneuf River early Sunday evening, authorities said.
The incident began to unfold around 6:45 p.m. when a silver Labrador retriever entered the river near the Millward Mile trail and Kraft Road and began to be carried away by the current.
The dog's adult male owner then jumped into the river to save the canine but he got caught in the current as well. An adult male bystander saw that the dog and owner were in trouble so he entered the river to assist them.
An individual who witnessed the dog and two men go into the river then dialed 911.
When firefighters arrived, the two men and dog had gotten caught in some branches in the river and were trying desperately to keep their heads above water.
Fortunately, one of the responding firefighters was Jason Whitcomb, one of only three members of the Pocatello Fire Department who is a swift water rescue technician.
Whitcomb entered the water and quickly reached the two men and dog. He had life preservers for all three victims to keep them from drowning while other Pocatello firefighters set up ropes to achieve the rescue operation.
Using ropes and under Whitcomb's direction, firefighters pulled the two men and dog out of the river one by one. None of the victims suffered any injuries, firefighters said.
Pocatello police also responded to the incident and assisted with the rescue, which took about 30 minutes from start to finish, authorities said.
Firefighters said people and their pets should definitely stay out of the Portneuf River because it is fast-moving, very deep and full of debris right now. Firefighters described conditions on the river as "dangerous" and said the two men and dog are fortunate to have survived.
It was also fortunate that Whitcomb, an eight-year veteran of the Fire Department, was on duty and able to put his river rescue skills to good use.
Lives were likely saved as a result, authorities said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.