POCATELLO — Firefighters made quick work of a brush fire on Red Hill Tuesday morning and saved the famous Idaho State University “I” from suffering any damage.
The brush fire on the hill directly below the “I” was reported around 9 a.m. by people jogging nearby, the Pocatello Fire Department reported.
Pocatello firefighters responded and had the fire contained in about 10 minutes.
The fire scorched less than an acre of the hillside and did not result in any injuries or evacuations.
Firefighters successfully kept the flames away from the iconic “I” and remained on the scene until around 10:45 a.m. extinguishing hot spots.
The blaze caused Pocatello police to temporarily close East Humbolt Street to all traffic near Red Hill.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.