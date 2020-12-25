POCATELLO — Firefighters made quick work of a house fire in a residential neighborhood on the city’s north side on Friday.
The blaze at the home on Butte Street near Pinto Avenue and the fairgrounds was reported around 6:50 p.m.
The Pocatello Fire Department responded to the fire and had the flames extinguished in less than 30 minutes.
The fire started near the exterior of the front of the home and then spread to the home itself, the Fire Department said. A fast response by firefighters contained the blaze to the front of the home, where the flames caused minor damage.
The Fire Department said the fire was reported by a passerby. The family who resides at the home was not there at the time of the blaze.
Pocatello police temporarily shut down Butte Street between Appaloosa Lane and Hiskey Street and at Pinto and Ivan avenues because of the fire.
The Fire Department said the fire did not result in any injuries.
The damage to the home caused by the fire is definitely repairable and the blaze did not displace the family who resides there, the Fire Department said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, authorities said.