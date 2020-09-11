Three Pocatello firefighters arrived in Coeur d'Alene Friday morning with a city-owned wild-land fire engine to help thinly stretched firefighting crews battle raging blazes in Northern Idaho.
Ryan O'Hearn, the city's assistant chief of operations, explained the department has an agreement with the Idaho Department of Lands to assist in wild-land firefighting when needed.
All three firefighters hold special credentials in wild-land firefighting, O'Hearn said.
Matthew Hedrick has vast experience in fighting wildfires and will serve as a strike team leader in Northern Idaho, in charge of a group of engines and other resources, O'Hearn said. Justin Clemons and Blake Vernon will staff the wild-land engine.
O'Hearn said the city usually provides aid through its IDL agreement every year and this is the first time local firefighters have been deployed this season.
The firefighters were requested for a 14-day assignment. That could be shortened or extended, depending on progress on containing the blazes. If their stay is extended, O'Hearn said they could be relieved by another local crew.
"We are seeing tremendous fire activity throughout the West, and all signs indicate it's going to continue for some time," O'Hearn said.
O'Hearn said all Pocatello firefighters undergo wild-land firefighting training to aid in local wild-land responses, but more than half of the department's firefighters have gone on to get an extra wild-land firefighting credential.
"There's reimbursement from the federal system to cover the cost of personnel and the apparatus," O'Hearn said, adding another benefit of the agreement is that it could provide assistance in the event of a major wild-land fire threat locally.
IDL spokesman Jonathan Luhnow said strong winds on Monday fanned the flames of Northern Idaho's wildfires, which were ignited by various causes.
"We're looking a little better overall on all of the fires," Luhnow said. "The cold front passed on Monday so winds have reduced."
The Hunter II Fire near Blanchard had burned 740 acres as of Friday afternoon and was 75% contained.
"This one is more in a mop-up mode," Luhnow said.
The Sunnyside Complex near Orofino, east of Lewiston, had burned 3,550 acres and was 10% contained as of Friday afternoon.
The St. Joe Power Complex includes the Dusty Fire outside of Emida and the Cliff Fire in Heyburn State Park. Mop-up of the Cliff Fire, which reached 22 acres, was continuing Friday and near containment was achieved, according to an IDL press release.
"The Dusty Fire near Emida, while remaining at 41 acres has now absorbed most of the resources from the Cliff Fire," IDL said in the press release. "Due to its size, scattered fuel types and irregularity of the burn, it requires the additional crews and engines."
The Woodhead fire, located 20 miles northwest of Cambridge, had burned 40,259 acres as of Friday afternoon, and was 14% contained.