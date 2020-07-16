POCATELLO — Several residents were evacuated from a neighborhood off East Center Street on Pocatello's east side late Thursday afternoon because of a wildfire that ignited nearby.
The fire on the hill bordered by Via Vildarno, Corsini Court and La Montagna Street was reported around 4:45 p.m.
The flames only scorched about one acre of land but generated a large amount of smoke that could be seen from miles away.
The Pocatello Fire Department said that four houses on Via Vildarno were temporarily evacuated as a precaution.
Firefighters had the fire contained in about 45 minutes but stayed on the scene extinguishing the remaining hot spots until about 6:45 p.m.
The Fire Department was pleased with its response to the fire, adding that the fast arrival of firefighters on the scene was a big factor in keeping the blaze away from the surrounding neighborhood.
The fire did not result in any damage to the houses or other structures in the area and no one was injured, though one resident of the neighborhood was treated for chest pains at the scene by Pocatello Fire Department paramedics.
Pocatello police temporarily shut down some of the streets in the area of the fire to keep the public away.
The Fire Department said the fire was reported by multiple people in the neighborhood.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, the Fire Department said.