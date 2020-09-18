POCATELLO — Firefighters quickly got the upper hand on a Friday evening fire at the old Naval Ordnance Plant on the city's north side.
The fire at the former ATCO building at the plant was reported by a passerby around 6:50 p.m.
Multiple Pocatello fire and police units responded to the plant.
Pocatello firefighters extinguished the fire in about 20 minutes but remained on the scene investigating the blaze until after 8 p.m.
The fire charred the ATCO building's siding and roof but firefighters said the damage is repairable and the building is insured. There were no injuries.
The Pocatello Fire Department said the fire appears to be accidental in nature and might be linked to roof repairs made on the building earlier on Friday.
The fire did not spread to any of the adjacent buildings at the plant.
The building where the fire occurred has been vacant since ATCO, a manufacturer of modular buildings, shut down its Pocatello operation earlier this summer.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.