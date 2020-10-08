POCATELLO — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on the 1300 block of West Eldredge Street.
The house on fire is a duplex, of which all occupants and all pets, one dog, were safely evacuated.
The blaze was reported just shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday.
Reports indicate that witnesses heard explosions going on inside the house soon after the blaze ignited.
Residents living in homes adjacent to the blaze have also been evacuated.
The Pocatello fire and police departments are investigating the blaze.
The duplex is located on a dead end and authorities have shut down the street at the 1200 block of West Eldredge.
Local residents are encouraged to avoid the area.
Smoke from the fire can be seen from several miles away.
This is a developing story so stick with idahostatejournal.com for more.