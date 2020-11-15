POCATELLO — Firefighters are battling a duplex fire near Idaho State University.
The fire was reported around 7:50 p.m. Sunday at a duplex in the 1400 block of East Lander Street.
Firefighters are currently trying to extinguish the fire, which is burning in the duplex's attic. The residents of the duplex have reportedly safely evacuated.
East Lander Street has been shut down in the area of the fire and the public should stay away until the blaze has been extinguished.
We have received no reports that the fire has resulted in any injuries.
Authorities have not yet commented on what could have caused the fire.
