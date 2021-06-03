POCATELLO — The Fire Department was busy responding to multiple injury crashes during a four-hour span on Thursday.
Three people were injured in the wrecks, including two motorcyclists.
None of the accident victims was seriously injured.
The first wreck occurred around 4 p.m. at Teal Avenue and West Quinn Road on Pocatello's north side. A motorcycle and car collided, resulting in the adult male motorcylist suffering injuries.
He was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.
Around 5 p.m. two vehicles collided at Barton Road and South Fourth Avenue in south Pocatello. One person suffered injuries in the crash and was transported via Fire Department ambulance to PMC.
The third crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. at East Whitman Street and South 11th Avenue near Idaho State University. This collision involved a motorcycle and car and resulted in the adult male motorcyclist being transported via Fire Department ambulance to PMC for treatment.
All three crashes are being investigated by Pocatello police. Further details on the accidents including the names of those involved have not yet been released.