July was the busiest month in the Pocatello Fire Department's history, according to Fire Chief David Gates.
Throughout the month, the department responded to 811 calls.
Gates explained the department's records dating back to 2013 show no other months with more than 800 calls. Given that the general trend has been for call volumes to increase over time, he believes it's safe to assume there were also no 800-call months prior to 2013.
"From a numbers standpoint, it appears to be mostly (emergency medical services) related," Gates said. "In fact, our fires were down some."
The department experienced both its busiest year and its previous busiest July on record in 2017. That year, Gates said the department fielded 786 July calls, 82.44 percent of which were EMS and rescue related. During July this summer, by comparison, about 85 percent of calls were for EMS and rescue. Gates considers that to be a substantial increase to the department's largest category of calls.
Gates sees no reason to anticipate his department's call volume will continue on a steep upward trend following the record month. Rather, he attributes the hectic July to locals being more active following COVID-19 lockdowns, closures and cancelations.
"My suspicion is this is people being pent up from COVID and being out and about more," Gates said.
Gates said it appears unlikely that the department's call volume for the current fiscal year will surpass Fiscal Year 2017 as the busiest year on record. Both December and January were extremely busy during FY 2017, which was a big snow year. Winter call volumes were relatively flat to start the current fiscal year, he said.
Nonetheless, the department also appears on pace to have its busiest August ever, potentially surpassing the current record of 749 calls it fielded during FY 2017.
Gates has heard from some of his firefighters that their shifts have seemed busy lately. He said the situation hasn't resulted in the need for additional overtime.
During the record busy year in FY 2017, Gates said utilization rates of ambulances and fire trucks were still well within the guidelines. But at that time he worried an upward trendline with call volumes would soon lead to staffing problems and over-utilization of equipment.
Instead, call volumes dropped substantially in 2018. They continued dropping in 2019 and held fairly flat in 2020, he said.
"We always need to prepare and be reading the tealeaves as best we can," Gates said.