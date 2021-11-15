Pocatello Fire Chief David Gates has announced he will retire on Dec. 31 after more than 27 years of service with the department.
The city will throw Gates a going-away party on Dec. 30. The time and location have not been determined.
"I think we have one of the best department's going," Gates said.
Mayor Brian Blad will select Gates' replacement. Blad said the city anticipations receiving applications from good internal candidates and will also look nationally for qualified candidates. He expects to close the application period at the month's end and to end interviews and make a job offer by mid-December.
Blad said Gates has been an asset to the community.
"He's been a great employee and a really good chief, and I appreciate all he's done," Blad said.
Gates said he looks forward to traveling, doing household projects, gardening and playing handball. He also intends to invest more time in managing his rental properties.
Gates was born and raised in San Franciso and joined the U.S. Navy two years out of high school. He spent time at the Idaho National Laboratory as part of the Navy's nuclear program and grew to like Eastern Idaho, which appealed to his love of the outdoors. He then spent three years aboard a nuclear submarine out of California, before the Navy gave him the opportunity to return to the INL as an instructor.
Gates saw an article in the Journal about firefighting and thought it would be an interesting job. He joined the department on June 6, 1994 after scoring well on the entrance test.
Gates believes the city's fire department is progressive and innovative. In the early 1970s, the Pocatello Fire Department was early in adding emergency medical services. In the 1990s, Pocatello started the state's first hazardous materials team. In the early 2000s, Pocatello started a state-sponsored urban search and rescue team. It's now called the Idaho Technical Rescue Team.
One of the most memorable moments of his career was leading the response to the Charlotte Fire south of Pocatello in June of 2012. The fire destroyed 66 homes, but Gates emphasized that no lives were lost.
Gates explained he was the department's operations chief at the time, and the chief was out of town, leaving him in charge.
"I think what worked was the interagency communication between law enforcement — both Pocatello police and Bannock County — and the fire department, as well as the Gateway Interagency Fire Front," Gates said.
The Gateway Interagency Fire Front — a mutual aid agreement for cooperative responses and training involving local departments, the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management — was created in response to an August 1987 fire in the Johnny Creek neighborhood in south Pocatello. That fire burned 2,600 acres and destroyed a home.
The Pocatello Fire Department currently employs 92 fire and EMS employees. Under his watch, the department added six firefighters, an assistant to the chief, a community relations person and an emergency vehicle technician. The department also implemented a battalion chief model.